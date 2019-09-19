Retrophin’s Neil McFarlane Named Adamas CEO, Succeeding Gregory Went

Xconomy San Francisco —

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMS) appointed Neil McFarlane to serve as its new CEO. He is also joining the Emeryville, CA, company’s board of directors. McFarlane succeeds Gregory Went, chairman and CEO of Adamas since its inception. Went is stepping down from the board but he will continue to advise the company.

McFarlane was most recently chief operating officer of Retrophin (NASDAQ: RTRX). His experience also includes positions at UCB, Genzyme, and Sangstat Medical Corporation. Adamas won FDA approval in 2017 for amantadine (Gocovri), a drug developed to treat involuntary movements associated with Parkinson’s disease. That drug is also in Phase 3 testing as a treatment for walking impairment in multiple sclerosis patients.