CymaBay Chief Medical Officer Boudes to Depart at September’s End

Frank Vinluan

September 19th, 2019

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) announced that Pol Boudes, the company’s chief medical officer since 2014, will step down at the end of the month. No reason for Boudes’s departure was given, but CymaBay said in a regulatory filing that the decision was mutual. A search for a successor is underway.

Newark, CA-based CymaBay is developing drugs to treat liver diseases. In June, the company reported that seladelpar, its experimental treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, did not beat a placebo in early results from a Phase 2 clinical trial. But the company said that the study would continue in hopes of producing better data.

