BlackThorn Therapeutics Names Monique Levy Chief Strategy Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Monique Levy has been appointed chief strategy officer of BlackThorn Therapeutics. Levy most recently worked at iCarbonX as global head of strategy and partnerships. Her experience also includes positions at PatientsLikeMe and Decision Resources Group. San Francisco-based BlackThorn is using artificial intelligence to help develop psychiatric drugs. In June, the company raised $76 million in Series B funding.