Randy Schatzman, the former chief executive of Alder BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALDR), has been appointed CEO of Bolt Biotherapeutics. He is also joining the Redwood City, CA, company’s board of directors. Schatzman was CEO of Alder from its founding in 2004 until last year, when he left the company. Bolt Bio raised $54 million in February to support development of cancer immunotherapies that turn “cold” tumors into “hot” ones recognized by the immune system.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

