Ex-Nektar Exec Maninder Hora Joins Amunix Pharmaceuticals C-Suite

Xconomy San Francisco —

Amunix Pharmaceuticals has appointed Maninder Hora to serve as chief technical operations officer, the same position he held at Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR). Mountain View, CA-based Amunix is developing a type of cancer drug called a T cell engager using technology that the company says overcomes the limitations of these immunotherapies.