Genentech’s Sandra Horning to Retire, Levi Garraway Named Successor

Frank Vinluan

August 19th, 2019

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Roche subsidiary Genentech announced Monday that Sandra Horning, chief medical officer and head of global product development since 2014, will retire at the end of the year. Horning joined Genentech in 2009 as a senior vice president. Levi Garraway has been appointed Horning’s successor. Garraway recently resigned from Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), where he was senior vice president of oncology research and early phase development. Genentech said Garraway will start his new role on Oct. 1 and will be based at the company’s South San Francisco site.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

