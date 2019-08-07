Turning Genomics Into Better Health on Aug. 27: Early Bird Rate Ends Soon

Xconomy San Francisco —

Grab your ticket to attend Xconomy and Biocom’s summer biotech event in San Francisco, Turning Genomics Into Better Health. Leaders in the industry will discuss the progress made in reading genome sequences and turning that knowledge into opportunities to better understand and treat disease.

Join us on Aug. 27 at Biocom’s South San Francisco office to discuss these topics and more. Our speakers include:

—Jason Coloma, CEO, Maze Therapeutics

—Daphne Koller, CEO & founder, insitro

—Sandy Macrae, president & CEO, Sangamo Therapeutics

—David Martin, scientist, Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI)

—Aleksandr Rajkovic, chief genomics officer, UCSF

—Lisa Alderson, co-founder & CEO, Genome Medical

Hurry and register to save with the early bird discount. See you on Aug. 27!