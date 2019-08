Ex-Achaogen Exec Janet Dorling Joins CymaBay as Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) has appointed Janet Dorling to serve as its chief commercial officer, the same position she held at antibiotics ddeveloper Achaogen. Her experience also includes time at Roche subsidiary Genentech. Newark, CA-based CymaBay is developing drugs for liver diseases. In June, the company reported preliminary Phase 2 results showing that its lead drug, seladelpar, did not beat a placebo in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH.