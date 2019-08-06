EXOME

Allogene Taps Adaptimmune’s Rafael Amado as Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

August 6th, 2019

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Rafael Amado has been appointed executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO). He joins the South San Francisco cancer drug developer from Adaptimmune, where he was president of research and development. His experience also includes positions at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). Amado is expected to start his new position in early September. Allogene is developing “off-the-shelf” cancer cell therapies made from immune cells that come from healthy donors.

