Allogene Taps Adaptimmune’s Rafael Amado as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Rafael Amado has been appointed executive vice president of research and development and chief medical officer of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALLO). He joins the South San Francisco cancer drug developer from Adaptimmune, where he was president of research and development. His experience also includes positions at GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). Amado is expected to start his new position in early September. Allogene is developing “off-the-shelf” cancer cell therapies made from immune cells that come from healthy donors.