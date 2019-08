Frontier Medicines Adds Kevin Webster, Johannes Hermann to C-Suite

Xconomy San Francisco —

Frontier Medicines has appointed Kevin Webster to serve as the cancer drug developer’s chief scientific officer. Webster most recently worked at eFFECTOR Therapeutics as its senior vice president of cancer biology. Frontier also named Johannes Hermann its chief technology officer. Hermann was most recently senior director and global head for data sciences at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). South San Francisco-based Frontier launched in June backed by $67 million in Series A financing.