Adverum Biotechnologies Executive Mehdi Gasmi to Retire

Frank Vinluan

August 1st, 2019

Gene therapy developer Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) announced Thursday that Mehdi Gasmi, the company’s president and chief scientific officer, is retiring. When Gasmi retires on Sept. 16, he will join the Menlo Park, CA, company’s board of directors. He will also serve as a consultant to the business for six months. Adverum says a search for Gasmi’s successor is underway.

In other moves, Adverum announced that board member and co-founder Mitchell Finer is retiring from the board in order to focus on a new industry role. Adverum’s lead gene therapy, ADVM-022, is in early-stage testing as a treatment for the “wet” form of age-related macular degeneration.

