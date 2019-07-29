EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Xconomy’s August San Francisco Event to Focus on Genomics and Health

Xconomy’s August San Francisco Event to Focus on Genomics and Health
Frank Vinluan

July 29th, 2019

Xconomy San Francisco — 

In both health and disease, our genes have stories to tell. Two decades since the first draft of a human genome sequence, we’re starting to read them.

On Aug. 27, Xconomy and Biocom will hold “Turning Genomics Into Better Health,” an event that will delve into the promise and perils of tapping into the secrets held by our DNA. We’re convening Bay Area thought leaders and innovators who will share their perspectives about advances in genomics technology and the progress made toward new ways of diagnosing, understanding, and treating disease. Our confirmed speakers include:

—Jason Coloma, CEO of Maze Therapeutics
—Daphne Koller, CEO & founder of insitro
—Sandy Macrae, president & CEO of Sangamo Therapeutics
—David Martin, deputy director, Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI); senior scientist & chair, CHORI Center for Genetics
—Aleksandr Rajkovic, chief genomics officer, UCSF
—Lisa Alderson, co-founder & CEO, Genome Medical

The event will be held at Biocom’s South San Francisco office. Join us for an evening of thought-provoking discussion, followed by a networking reception. You can view the agenda here. For tickets, go here.

Photo by Flickr user Anthony Quintano via a Creative commons license

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.