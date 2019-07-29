Xconomy’s August San Francisco Event to Focus on Genomics and Health

Xconomy San Francisco —

In both health and disease, our genes have stories to tell. Two decades since the first draft of a human genome sequence, we’re starting to read them.

On Aug. 27, Xconomy and Biocom will hold “Turning Genomics Into Better Health,” an event that will delve into the promise and perils of tapping into the secrets held by our DNA. We’re convening Bay Area thought leaders and innovators who will share their perspectives about advances in genomics technology and the progress made toward new ways of diagnosing, understanding, and treating disease. Our confirmed speakers include:

—Jason Coloma, CEO of Maze Therapeutics

—Daphne Koller, CEO & founder of insitro

—Sandy Macrae, president & CEO of Sangamo Therapeutics

—David Martin, deputy director, Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI); senior scientist & chair, CHORI Center for Genetics

—Aleksandr Rajkovic, chief genomics officer, UCSF

—Lisa Alderson, co-founder & CEO, Genome Medical

The event will be held at Biocom’s South San Francisco office. Join us for an evening of thought-provoking discussion, followed by a networking reception. You can view the agenda here. For tickets, go here.

Photo by Flickr user Anthony Quintano via a Creative commons license