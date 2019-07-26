EXOME

Verb Surgical Taps Kurt Azarbarzin for CEO Role

Frank Vinluan

July 26th, 2019

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Surgical robot developer Verb Surgical has appointed Kurt Azarbarzin to serve as its new CEO. He joins Mountain View, CA-based Verb from CONMED, where he was chief technology officer. Azarbarzin’s experience also includes senior roles at SurgiQuest, Tyco Healthcare, and Covidien. Azarbarzin succeeds former Verb CEO Scott Huennekens, who left the company at the end of 2018. Verb was formed in 2015 as a collaboration between Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Google’s Verily Life Sciences. The startup is developing a “digital surgical platform” with technology from Verily and Ethicon, J&J’s medical device subsidiary.

