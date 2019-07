Iovance Bio Taps Roche’s Graf Finckenstein for Chief Medical Officer

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) has appointed Graf Finckenstein to serve as its chief medical officer. Finckenstein comes to the San Carlos, CA, cancer drug developer from Roche, where he was global head of oncology translational medicine. His experience also includes positions at Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Iovance, which is developing a type of cancer treatment called a tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte, has four experimental therapies in mid-stage clinical trials.