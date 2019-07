Tizona Therapeutics Taps Joyson Karakunnel as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Joyson Karakunnel has been appointed senior vice president and chief medical officer of Tizona Therapeutics. Karakunnel joins South San Francisco-based Tizona from Arcus Biosciences (NASDAQ: RCUS), which he was vice president and head of clinical development. Privately held Tizona is developing cancer immunotherapies. In January, the company received $105 million up front plus an equity investment from AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) in a partnership to develop Tizona’s lead drug candidate, TTX-030.