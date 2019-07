ORIC Pharma Names Genentech’s Lori Friedman Chief Scientific Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

ORIC Pharmaceuticals has appointed Lori Friedman to serve as its chief scientific officer. Friedman is joining South San Francisco-based ORIC after 15 years at Roche’s Genentech unit, where she was most recently senior director of translational oncology. ORIC is developing therapies to treat drug-resistant cancers. The company’s lead program, ORIC-101, is in early-stage clinical testing.