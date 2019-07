Annexon Bio Brings On Rheos Exec Sanjay Keswani as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Sanjay Keswani has left the president and CEO post at Rheos Medicines to become chief medical officer of Annexon Biosciences. Keswani’s experience also includes positions at Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), and Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY). In other moves, South San Francisco-based Annexon named Jennifer Lew chief financial officer and Lesley Stolz chief business officer. Annexon is developing drugs to treat autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases.