Amunix Taps Five Prime’s Irving for Chief Scientific Officer Role

Xconomy San Francisco —

Bryan Irving has joined Amunix Pharmaceuticals as chief scientific officer, the same postion he held at Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FPRX). Irving’s experience also includes posts at CytomX and Genentech. Mountain View, CA-based Amunix is developing protein-based therapies for cancer and other diseases.