Ultragenyx Pharma Promotes Erik Harris to Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: RARE) has promoted Erik Harris to executive vice president and chief commercial officer. Harris joined the Novato, CA-based rare disease drugs developer in 2017 as senior vice president, head of North American commercial operations. His experience also includes posts at Crescendo Bioscience and Intermune. Last year, Ultragenyx won FDA approval for burosumab (Crysvita), a treatment for the bone disease X-linked hypophosphatemia.