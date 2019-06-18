Maze Therapeutics Promotes Jason Coloma to CEO

Xconomy San Francisco —

Jason Coloma has been promoted to CEO of Maze Therapeutics. Coloma was the chief operating officer for the San Francisco company. He succeeds interim CEO Charles Homcy, who will become Maze’s chairman. Coloma came to Maze from venture capital firm Third Rock Ventures. His experience also includes posts at Roche, L.E.K. Consulting, Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), and Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK). Earlier this year, Maze, backed by $191 million in financing, launched a program to develop drugs based on genetic modifiers, genes that improve or eliminate symptoms brought about by a disease-causing gene.