Bristol Myers’ Mercier to Join Gilead as Chief Commercial Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Johanna Mercier has been appointed chief commercial officer of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD). Mercier is joining the Foster City, CA, company from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), where she was president and head of the company’s large markets division. Laura Hamill, Gilead’s executive vice president of worldwide commercial operations, is leaving the company. Mercier is slated to start at Gilead on July 1.