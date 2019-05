Nohla’s Christianson Joins Rainier Therapeutics as Chief Technical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Gary Christianson has been appointed chief technical officer of San Leandro, CA-based Rainier Therapeutics. Christianson was most recently chief operating officer at Nohla Therapeutics in Seattle. His experience also includes posts at Cascadian Therapeutics and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK). Rainier, formerly known as BioClin Therapeutics, has advanced its lead drug candidate vofatamab to Phase 2 testing in metastatic bladder cancer.