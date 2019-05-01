OncoResponse’s Anil Singhal Named Adicet Bio President & CEO

Xconomy San Francisco —

Anil Singhal has been appointed president and CEO of Adicet Bio. He succeeds Donald Santel, who had been interim CEO since founder and former CEO Aya Jakobovits retired last year. Santel will continue to serve as executive chairman of Adicet’s board of directors. Singhal is joining Menlo Park, CA-based Adicet from OncoResponse, where he was chief scientific officer. Singhal was also an executive in residence at Canaan Partners. Adicet is developing “off the shelf” cancer immunotherapies made from human cells.