Pfizer’s Dimitry Nuyten Jumps to Aduro for Chief Medical Officer Job

Xconomy San Francisco —

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ: ADRO) has appointed Dimitry Nuyten to serve as its chief medical officer. Nuyten comes to Berkeley, CA-based Aduro from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), where he was vice president and immuno-oncology clinical development leader. Prior to Pfizer, Nuyten was an executive at Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Earlier this year, Aduro announced a corporate restructuring intended to turn its focus toward cancer drugs currently in clinical testing.