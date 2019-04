Former Jazz Pharma Exec Vanhove Named Surrozen Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Trudy Vanhove has joined regenerative medicine biotech Surrozen as chief medical officer. Vanhove most recently worked at Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), where she was vice president of medical affairs as well as vice president, head of R&D search and evaluation. South San Francisco-based Surrozen is developing drugs that activate and regulate tissue repair in the body.