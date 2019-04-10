Jintel Health Taps Former Zimmer Biomet Exec Dvorak for CEO Post

Xconomy San Francisco —

David Dvorak has been appointed chairman of the board and CEO of Jintel Health. Ping Zhang, founder of Richmond, CA-based Jintel, will become president of the company. Dvorak is the former chief executive of medical devices giant Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH). Jintel says it has developed technology uses analytics and machine learning for clinical and research applications.

Concurrent with the executive moves, Jintel announced that it completed a round of financing with Black Lake Expeditions as the sole investor. The amount raised from the investment was not disclosed.