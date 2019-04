Genentech’s Aaron Osborne Joins Adverum as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) has named Aaron Osborne its chief medical officer. Osborne is joining the Menlo Park, CA, biotech from Roche subsidiary Genentech, where he was principal medical director in product development. His experience also includes senior roles at Alcon and Novartis (NYSE: NVS). Adverum’s lead gene therapy candidate, ADVM-022, is in early-stage testing as treatment for the “wet” form of age-related macular degeneration.