Rekha Hemrajani has been appointed chief operating and financial officer of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE: RCUS). She joins the Hayward, CA, company from FLX Bio, where she was chief operating officer. Hemrajani’s experience also includes executive roles at 3-V Biosciences, Onyx Pharmaceuticals, and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL). Arcus has a number of experimental cancer immunotherapies in early-stage clinical testing. Last year, the company raised $120 million in an IPO to support research and development.

