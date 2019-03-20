Genentech’s Lieu Jumps to NGM Bio for Chief Medical Officer Post

Xconomy San Francisco —

Hsiao Lieu has been appointed senior vice president and chief medical officer of NGM Biopharmaceuticals. Lieu is joining South San Francisco, CA-based NGM from Roche’s Genentech unit, where he was vice president of early clinical development. NGM has a five-year research partnership with Merck (NYSE: MRK), which recently exercised its option to acquire rights to an experimental NGM treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and type 2 diabetes. On Wednesday, the partners announced that they are extending the collaboration to 2022. NGM’s wholly owned lead drug, NGM282, is in Phase 2 testing in NASH.