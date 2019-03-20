EXOME

all the information, none of the junk | biotech • healthcare • life sciences

Meet the Contributors →

Genentech’s Lieu Jumps to NGM Bio for Chief Medical Officer Post

Frank Vinluan

March 20th, 2019

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Hsiao Lieu has been appointed senior vice president and chief medical officer of NGM Biopharmaceuticals. Lieu is joining South San Francisco, CA-based NGM from Roche’s Genentech unit, where he was vice president of early clinical development. NGM has a five-year research partnership with Merck (NYSE: MRK), which recently exercised its option to acquire rights to an experimental NGM treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and type 2 diabetes. On Wednesday, the partners announced that they are extending the collaboration to 2022. NGM’s wholly owned lead drug, NGM282, is in Phase 2 testing in NASH.

Frank Vinluan is editor of Xconomy Raleigh-Durham, based in Research Triangle Park. You can reach him at fvinluan [at] xconomy.com Follow @frankvinluan

More from EXOME

Trending on Xconomy

The Feed

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2019, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.