Amgen’s Grauer Joins Corcept Therapeutics as Chief Medical Officer

Frank Vinluan

March 18th, 2019

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CORT) has appointed Andreas Grauer to serve as chief medical officer. Grauer comes to Menlo Park, CA-based Corcept from Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), where he was vice president of global development. Corcept develops drugs that modulate a hormone called cortisol to treat metabolic and psychiatric disorders, as well as cancer.

Corcept has already commercialized mifepristone (Korylm), a drug approved in 2012 to treat hypercortisolism, a condition in which the body overproduces cortisol. The company’s pipeline includes relacorilant, which is in Phase 3 testing as s treatment for hypercortisolism and in Phase 2 testing for advanced ovarian cancer. Another Corcept drug, CORT125281, is in early-stage testing as a treatment for castration-resistant prostate cancer and is expected to begin human testing later this year in the liver disease non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

