Tenaya Taps Whittemore Tingley for Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Whittemore Tingley has been appointed chief medical officer of Tenaya Therapeutics. Tingley comes to the South San Francisco, CA, biotech from Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK), where he was vice president of clinical research, cardiology. Tenaya spun out of the nonprofit Gladstone Institutes in 2016 to develop regenerative medicine treatments for heart failure.