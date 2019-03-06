EXOME

Gilead’s Cancer Division Loses Alessandro Riva, Victoria Smith

March 6th, 2019

The oncology division of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) is losing two of its leaders. Alessandro Riva, executive vice president of oncology therapeutics for the Foster City, CA, company, is leaving to become CEO of a Glenmark Pharmaceuticals spinout in Paramus, NJ. The yet-to-be-named Glenmark spinoff will take with it eight programs spanning cancer, immunology, and pain. Riva will remain with Gilead through the end of March.

In other moves, Victoria Smith, Gilead’s senior director of biology, has been appointed chief scientific officer of South San Francisco, CA-based Amphivena Therapeutics. Amphivena’s lead drug, AMV564, is in two Phase 1/2 studies in acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

