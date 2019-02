Graybug Vision Taps Ex-Novartis Exec Guerard for CEO Post

Xconomy San Francisco —

Frédéric Guerard has been appointed CEO of Graybug Vision. Guerard joins the Redwood City, CA-based eye diseases drug developer from Novartis (NYSE: NVS), where he had several roles, most recently worldwide business franchise head of ophthalmology. Graybug’s lead drug candidate, GB-102, is being prepared for Phase 2 studies testing it as a treatment for the “wet” form of age-related macular degeneration.