Genentech’s Mobasher Joins Corvus as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS) has appointed Mehrdad Mobasher to serve as vice president and chief medical officer. Mobasher comes to Burlingame, CA-based Corvus after eight years at Genentech, where he was most recently group medical director. Lead Corvus drug candidate CPI-444 is in early-stage clinical testing in various solid tumors. Corvus is developing that drug in a partnership with Genentech that began in 2015.