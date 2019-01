Xconomy San Francisco —

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA) has named Sheldon Koenig executive vice president and chief commercial officer. He comes to South San Francisco, CA-based Portola from Sanofi (NYSE: SNY), where he was head of the company’s cardiovascular franchise. His experience also includes leadership positions at Merck (NYSE: MRK). Portola received FDA approval last year for andexanet alfa (Andexxa), a drug that reverses the effects of blood thinners in cases of life-threatening bleeding

