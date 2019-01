Alexander Hardy Returns to Genentech as CEO

Xconomy San Francisco —

Roche’s Genentech unit has appointed Alexander Hardy to serve as CEO. He initially joined South San Francisco, CA-based Genentech in 2005 and worked there in several senior management roles until 2014 when he became head of Asia Pacific for Roche’s pharmaceuticals division. Hardy is currently Roche’s head of global product strategy. At Genentech, he will succeed Bill Anderson, who was recently named Roche Pharmaceuticals CEO. Hardy will start his new role at Genentech on March 1.