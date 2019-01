Eli Lilly’s Oxtoby Jumps to Aimmune for Chief Commercial Officer Post

Xconomy San Francisco —

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AIMT) has appointed Andrew Oxtoby to serve as its chief commercial officer. Oxtoby comes to Brisbane, CA-based Aimmune after 16 years at Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), most recently as vice president of U.S. diabetes connected care and insulins. Aimmune is awaiting an FDA decision on its experimental peanut-allergy treatment, AR101.