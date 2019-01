Terns Pharma Names Ex-Gilead Exec Erin Quirk Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Terns Pharmaceuticals has appointed Erin Quirk to serve as its chief medical officer. Quirk most recently worked at Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD), where she was vice president, clinical research. Terns, which has operations in San Mateo, CA, and Shanghai, China, raised $30 million in financing last year to support development of drugs for the fatty liver disease nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.