Former Nimbus Exec Rosana Kapeller Lands at GV

Rosana Kapeller, former chief scientific officer at Nimbus Therapeutics, is now entrepreneur-in-residence for life sciences at GV, according to an Endpoints News report. Kapeller co-founded Cambridge, MA-based Nimbus, a company that uses computational techniques to discover new drugs. At GV, the Mountain View, CA-based venture arm of Google, Kapeller will help start companies that apply high tech to drug discovery, she tells Endpoints.