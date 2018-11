Genentech’s Elizabeth Jeffords Joins Alkahest C-Suite

Xconomy San Francisco —

Elizabeth Jeffords has joined Alkahest as chief commercial and strategy officer. Jeffords comes to the San Carlos, CA, biotech from Roche subsidiary Genentech, where she was vice president of the unit’s U.S. ophthalmology portfolio. Alkahest develops therapies for age-related diseases. The company’s pipeline includes drug candidates for Alzheimer’s disease and age-related macular degeneration.