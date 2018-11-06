EXOME

BlackThorn Names Bill Martin President & Chief Operating Officer

Frank Vinluan

November 6th, 2018

BlackThorn Therapeutics has promoted Bill Martin to president and chief operating officer. Martin had served as the San Francisco company’s chief scientific officer. He succeeds Greg Vontz as president. Vontz, who also held the role of CEO, has left the company.

In other moves, BlackThorn appointed Paul Berns, a venture partner at ARCH Venture Partners, to the board of directors as its executive chair. BlackThorn, which is developing drugs to treat neurobehavioral diseases such as obsessive compulsive disorder and schizophrenia, closed its $40 million Series A round in 2016.

