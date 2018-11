Amgen’s Gabriel Vargas Joins CuraSen as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Francisco —

Gabriel Vargas has been appointed chief medical officer of San Mateo, CA-based CuraSen Therapeutics. Vargas was most recently executive medical director, digital health and neuroscience therapeutic area head for early development at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). Last month, CuraSen closed a $54 million Series A round of financing to support its development of small molecule drugs for neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease.