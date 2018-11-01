EXOME

Intersect ENT Appoints Christine Kowalski Chief Operations Officer

Frank Vinluan

November 1st, 2018

Xconomy San Francisco — 

Christine Kowalski has joined Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT) as chief operations officer. Kowalski most recently served as vice president of supply chain strategy at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

Menlo Park, CA-based Intersect had previously disclosed that chief operating officer Rich Kaufman will retire in early 2019. The company said he will work with Kowalski as she her transitions to her new role. In other moves, Intersect general manager Susan Stimson has taken on the new role of chief strategy officer. Intersect develops and sells medical devices that provide targeted delivery of a drug for conditions affecting the ear, nose, and throat.

