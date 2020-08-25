Kura Oncology Adds Kyowa Kirin’s Stephen Dale as Chief Medical Officer

Stephen Dale has joined Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) as its chief medical officer. He was most recently global head of medical science, with a primary focus in oncology, at Kyowa Kirin. Prior he held various roles at AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN), including clinical head of oncology.

The CMO role at Kura was previously held by company co-founder Antonio Gualberto, who joined Eisai subsidiary H3 Biomedicine in February. Kura’s vice president of clinical development, Bridget Martell, has since served as acting CMO; she now becomes a senior scientific advisor. Kura’s lead drug candidate, tipifarnib, is under evaluation as a potential treatment for patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma with HRAS mutations.