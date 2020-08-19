Life Sciences

Sorrento Therapeutics Cuts Ties With Chief Financial Officer Jiong Shao

Sarah de Crescenzo

August 19th, 2020

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) has fired its chief financial officer, Jiong Shao, according to a regulatory filing.

The San Diego-based company, which is among the biotechs developing potential COVID-19 treatments and tests, didn’t explain why. Sorrento appointed Najjam Asghar, its chief accounting officer, to handle CFO responsibilities as well until the firm finds a successor. Before joining Sorrento in June 2019, Asghar held various roles at medical device company NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA). Prior he worked at accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers.

