Fate Therapeutics Taps Celgene’s Dulac as Its Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Edward Dulac has joined Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FATE) as its chief financial officer. Dulac was most recently vice president of business development and strategy at Celgene, which is now part of Bristol Myers Squibb. His prior experience includes serving as a biopharma equity research analyst at Barclays Capital and at Lehman Brothers and in corporate finance at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

San Diego-based Fate is advancing cell therapies for cancer and immune disorders.