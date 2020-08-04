Prometheus Taps Conatus’s Marshall as Its Chief Financial Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Prometheus Biosciences has appointed Keith Marshall its chief financial officer. Marshall most recently served as chief operating officer and CFO at Conatus Pharmaceuticals, which earlier this year merged with Histogen (NASDAQ: HSTO). Before Conatus, Marshall was CFO and head of corporate development at Flagship Pioneering spinout Torque Therapeutics, since renamed Repertoire Immune Medicines. Marshall started his career in investment banking.

San Diego-based Prometheus is developing targeted therapies for inflammatory bowel disease. The company, formerly known as Precision IBD, last year acquired a gastrointestinal disease diagnostics unit called Prometheus Laboratories from Nestlé Health Science and after combining the firms, debuted the new name.