Life Sciences

Aspen Neuroscience Chief Scientific Officer Loring to Step Down

Sarah de Crescenzo

August 4th, 2020

Xconomy San Diego — 

Jeanne Loring, a co-founder of Aspen Neuroscience, is stepping down from her role as its chief scientific officer.

The La Jolla, CA-based company said Loring—professor emeritus at the Scripps Research Institute, where her work on the genomics of induced pluripotent stem cells laid the foundation for the company’s launch—will become a special advisor to the company’s research and development committee.

Earlier this year Aspen raised $70 million to advance its efforts to develop neuron replacement therapies that use a patient’s own living cells to treat Parkinson’s disease.

Sarah de Crescenzo is an Xconomy editor based in San Diego. You can reach her at sdecrescenzo@xconomy.com. Follow @sarahdc

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

We offer a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now

© 2007-2020, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.