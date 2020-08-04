Aspen Neuroscience Chief Scientific Officer Loring to Step Down

Xconomy San Diego —

Jeanne Loring, a co-founder of Aspen Neuroscience, is stepping down from her role as its chief scientific officer.

The La Jolla, CA-based company said Loring—professor emeritus at the Scripps Research Institute, where her work on the genomics of induced pluripotent stem cells laid the foundation for the company’s launch—will become a special advisor to the company’s research and development committee.

Earlier this year Aspen raised $70 million to advance its efforts to develop neuron replacement therapies that use a patient’s own living cells to treat Parkinson’s disease.