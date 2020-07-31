AnaptysBio Appoints Paul Lizzul as Its Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Paul Lizzul has joined AnaptysBio (NASDAQ: ANAB) as the company’s chief medical officer. He succeeds Marco Londei, who held the roles of CMO and chief development officer at AnaptysBio until earlier this year, when he joined Dutch biotech Gadeta as CEO.

Lizzul most recently served a short stint at Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) as global development lead for inflammation. Previously he was CMO at Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, which shuttered in 2019, and senior medical director at cosmetic drug company Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, which Allergan acquired for $2.1 billion in 2015. San Diego-based AnaptysBio is developing antibodies to treat inflammatory disorders; the company has advanced seven programs into the clinic.