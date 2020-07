Avidity Biosciences Appoints Alnylam’s Jae Kim as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy San Diego —

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ: RNA) has added Jae Kim to its C-suite as chief medical officer. Kim most recently served as vice president of clinical development at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY). His prior experience includes roles at MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) and Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

San Diego-based Avidity, which raised a $100 million Series C financing round last November then added nearly $260 million in its initial public offering this June, is developing drugs called antibody-oligonucleotide conjugates to address muscle disorders.